Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Does a bet on Hyman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Zach Hyman vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hyman has averaged 18:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of six games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hyman has registered a point in a game four times this year out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of six games this season, Hyman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 13 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 6 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

