Will Alex Tuch find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Tuch scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Tuch has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

