Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Tuch has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In one of seven games this year, Tuch has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In two of seven games this year Tuch has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of seven contests this year, Tuch has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 7 Games 3 3 Points 5 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.