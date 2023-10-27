Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - October 27
Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Tuch in that upcoming Sabres-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alex Tuch vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Devils Game Info
|Sabres vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Devils Prediction
|Sabres vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Tuch has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.
- In one of seven games this year, Tuch has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In two of seven games this year Tuch has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.
- In two of seven contests this year, Tuch has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Tuch Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|7
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|5
|1
|Goals
|2
|2
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.