For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Holtz a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Holtz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Holtz has no points on the power play.
  • Holtz averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are giving up 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

