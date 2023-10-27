On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Anthony Duclair going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duclair stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Duclair scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Duclair has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.