On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Anthony Duclair going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Duclair scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Duclair has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

