Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes play on Friday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Duclair has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Duclair has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Duclair has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Duclair has yet to put up an assist this year through seven games.

Duclair has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 35 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 6 1 Points 4 1 Goals 2 0 Assists 2

