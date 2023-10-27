As they get ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) on Friday, October 27 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 14 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 27th in the league.

Chicago's total of 21 goals allowed (three per game) ranks 19th in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+14) makes them second-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Blackhawks (+260) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.