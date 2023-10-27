Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - October 27
As they get ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) on Friday, October 27 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Pietrangelo
|D
|Questionable
|Face
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 14 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- Chicago's total of 21 goals allowed (three per game) ranks 19th in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+14) makes them second-best in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Blackhawks (+260)
|6
