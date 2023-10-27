The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0), winners of seven games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) -- who've lost three straight -- on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blackhawks Golden Knights 5-3 VEG

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 21 goals allowed (three per game) is 15th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 14 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged just two goals per game (14 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 7 2 3 5 2 0 - Connor Bedard 7 2 2 4 3 5 37.6% Seth Jones 7 0 3 3 7 1 - Tyler Johnson 7 3 0 3 3 3 22.9% Nick Foligno 7 1 2 3 2 4 56.2%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (27 total, 3.9 per game).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed only 1.9 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players