How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0), winners of seven games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) -- who've lost three straight -- on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.
Check out the Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|Golden Knights
|5-3 VEG
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 21 goals allowed (three per game) is 15th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 14 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged just two goals per game (14 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|7
|2
|3
|5
|2
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|7
|2
|2
|4
|3
|5
|37.6%
|Seth Jones
|7
|0
|3
|3
|7
|1
|-
|Tyler Johnson
|7
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|22.9%
|Nick Foligno
|7
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|56.2%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (27 total, 3.9 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed only 1.9 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|7
|3
|5
|8
|6
|8
|47.3%
|William Karlsson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Shea Theodore
|7
|2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|1
|2
|52.4%
|Mark Stone
|7
|1
|5
|6
|6
|12
|-
