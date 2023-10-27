Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Golden Knights are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+260) in the game, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+260
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals twice this season.
- The Golden Knights won all six games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Blackhawks have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.
- Vegas is yet to play with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Chicago is 1-2 when it is underdogs of +260 or longer on the moneyline.
Blackhawks Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Connor Bedard
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-133)
|3.5 (+110)
|Lukas Reichel
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+160)
|1.5 (-154)
|Tyler Johnson
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-154)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.