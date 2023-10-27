The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5), who have lost three straight, on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-350) Blackhawks (+260) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won two of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals twice this season.

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 14 (29th) 13 (2nd) Goals Allowed 21 (15th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 2 (27th) 2 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 14 total goals (two per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 21 total goals given up (three per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

