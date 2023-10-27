Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - October 27
Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- Mittelstadt's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:38 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Mittelstadt has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.
- Mittelstadt has a point in three of seven games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in three of seven games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|7
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
