The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Of Boston's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 217.5 points 61 times.

Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).

The Celtics finished 23-9 last year (winning 71.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami played 43 games last season that ended with a combined score over 217.5 points.

The average total for Heat games last season was 219.3 points, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.

The Heat went 30-52-0 ATS last year.

Last season, Miami won seven out of the 23 games, or 30.4%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics had a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (22-19-0) last season.

The Celtics went over the total more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).

Last season the Celtics averaged 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

Boston went 40-21 versus the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Miami's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.

Miami put together a 17-17 ATS record and were 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.