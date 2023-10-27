The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 217.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Of Boston's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 217.5 points 61 times.
  • Boston games had an average of 229.4 points last season, 11.9 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
  • Boston put together a 52-21 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
  • The Celtics finished 23-9 last year (winning 71.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
  • The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami played 43 games last season that ended with a combined score over 217.5 points.
  • The average total for Heat games last season was 219.3 points, 1.8 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat went 30-52-0 ATS last year.
  • Last season, Miami won seven out of the 23 games, or 30.4%, in which it was the underdog.
  • Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics had a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than they did in road games (22-19-0) last season.
  • The Celtics went over the total more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).
  • Last season the Celtics averaged 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
  • Boston went 40-21 versus the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Miami's games finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to on the road (41.5%, 17 of 41).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
  • Miami put together a 17-17 ATS record and were 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

