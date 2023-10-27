Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
In Columbia County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cambria-Friesland High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Los Molinos High School at Fall River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Fall River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
