Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Mercer's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dawson Mercer vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Mercer has averaged 15:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Mercer has yet to score a goal through six games this season.

Mercer has yet to register a point this year through six games.

Mercer has yet to post an assist through six games this season.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Mercer goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mercer going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mercer Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.