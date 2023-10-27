Currently, the New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body Colin Miller D Questionable Undisclosed

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Benson LW Questionable Lower Body Devon Levi G Questionable Lower Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 24 total goals (four per game) rank eighth in the league.

Its +2 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 19 goals this season (2.7 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Buffalo concedes 3.1 goals per game (22 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-200) Sabres (+165) 7

