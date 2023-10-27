Devils vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - October 27
Currently, the New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Devon Levi
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 24 total goals (four per game) rank eighth in the league.
- Its +2 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 19 goals this season (2.7 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Buffalo concedes 3.1 goals per game (22 total), which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Devils vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-200)
|Sabres (+165)
|7
