The Buffalo Sabres travel to face the New Jersey Devils on Friday, October 27, with the Devils beaten in three consecutive home games.

You can watch on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN as the Devils play the Sabres.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 22 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.

The Devils' 24 total goals (four per game) rank 10th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.5 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 6 4 13 17 9 8 26% Jesper Bratt 6 3 7 10 2 5 - Tyler Toffoli 6 6 3 9 3 1 50% Dougie Hamilton 6 3 3 6 4 2 - Timo Meier 6 1 4 5 3 3 66.7%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have allowed 22 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 19 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed three goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (19 total) over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players