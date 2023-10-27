How to Watch the Devils vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres travel to face the New Jersey Devils on Friday, October 27, with the Devils beaten in three consecutive home games.
You can watch on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN as the Devils play the Sabres.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 22 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Devils' 24 total goals (four per game) rank 10th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.5 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|6
|4
|13
|17
|9
|8
|26%
|Jesper Bratt
|6
|3
|7
|10
|2
|5
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|6
|6
|3
|9
|3
|1
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|6
|1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|66.7%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have allowed 22 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 19 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed three goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (19 total) over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|7
|0
|7
|7
|5
|7
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|7
|2
|4
|6
|3
|1
|53.2%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|7
|1
|5
|6
|5
|7
|37%
|Jeff Skinner
|7
|5
|1
|6
|5
|4
|46.2%
|Tage Thompson
|7
|3
|1
|4
|1
|6
|47%
