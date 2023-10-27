Friday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (3-2-1, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (3-4, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 7

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals twice this season.

The Devils have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-3).

This season the Sabres have one wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Buffalo has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +165 odds on them winning this game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-105) 3.5 (-167) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+125) - Jesper Bratt 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-115)



Sabres Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dylan Cozens 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+100) Casey Mittelstadt 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) - Jeff Skinner 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-161)



