Devils vs. Sabres: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
Friday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (3-2-1, -200 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (3-4, +165 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Sabres Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|7
Devils vs Sabres Additional Info
Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals twice this season.
- The Devils have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-3).
- This season the Sabres have one wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, New Jersey has put together a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- Buffalo has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +165 odds on them winning this game.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-167)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+230)
|0.5 (+125)
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (-128)
|0.5 (-238)
|2.5 (-115)
Sabres Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Dylan Cozens
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+100)
|Casey Mittelstadt
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+120)
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-161)
