The New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Devils have dropped three in a row at home.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Devils vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Devils 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-200)

Devils (-200) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (3-2-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in contests that have needed overtime.

New Jersey is 2-1-0 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.

The Devils have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-2-1 in those games (to record seven points).

In the lone game when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the four games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 3-4.

Buffalo has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Sabres recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Buffalo failed to win the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Sabres have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.

Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Sabres have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 3rd 4 Goals Scored 2.71 21st 27th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.14 18th 9th 32 Shots 30.7 17th 19th 30.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 15th 1st 42.31% Power Play % 13.04% 23rd 27th 70.83% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 7th

Devils vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

