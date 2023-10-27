Devils vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) at Prudential Center on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Devils have dropped three in a row at home.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.
Devils vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Devils 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-200)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sabres Additional Info
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils (3-2-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- New Jersey is 2-1-0 (four points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- The Devils have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-2-1 in those games (to record seven points).
- In the lone game when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In the four games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 3-4.
- Buffalo has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Sabres recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Buffalo failed to win the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Sabres have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.
- Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Sabres have been outshot by opponents four times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|3rd
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|21st
|27th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|18th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|30.7
|17th
|19th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|15th
|1st
|42.31%
|Power Play %
|13.04%
|23rd
|27th
|70.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.89%
|7th
Devils vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
