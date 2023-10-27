When the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin will be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Devils vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored four goals and picked up 13 assists this season.

Through six games, Jesper Bratt has scored three goals and picked up seven assists.

Tyler Toffoli's nine points this season are via six goals and three assists.

Akira Schmid (1-0-1) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .863% save percentage ranks 59th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with seven points (one per game), as he has recorded zero goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 24:13 per game).

Jeff Skinner is a key contributor for Buffalo, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has netted five goals and provided one assist.

This season, Buffalo's Dylan Cozens has six points, courtesy of two goals (third on team) and four assists (third).

In the crease, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 1-0-0 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league). In 1 game, he has 34 saves, and has given up four goals (4.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 3rd 4 Goals Scored 2.71 21st 27th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.14 18th 9th 32 Shots 30.7 17th 19th 30.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 15th 1st 42.31% Power Play % 13.04% 23rd 27th 70.83% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 7th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.