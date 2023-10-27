Devils vs. Sabres October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin will be among the best players to watch.
Devils vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-200)
- Total: 7
- TV: ESPN+,MSG-B,MSGSN
Devils Players to Watch
- Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored four goals and picked up 13 assists this season.
- Through six games, Jesper Bratt has scored three goals and picked up seven assists.
- Tyler Toffoli's nine points this season are via six goals and three assists.
- Akira Schmid (1-0-1) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .863% save percentage ranks 59th in the NHL.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Dahlin is a top offensive contributor for his squad with seven points (one per game), as he has recorded zero goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 24:13 per game).
- Jeff Skinner is a key contributor for Buffalo, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has netted five goals and provided one assist.
- This season, Buffalo's Dylan Cozens has six points, courtesy of two goals (third on team) and four assists (third).
- In the crease, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 1-0-0 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league). In 1 game, he has 34 saves, and has given up four goals (4.0 goals against average).
Devils vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|3rd
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|21st
|27th
|3.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|18th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|30.7
|17th
|19th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|15th
|1st
|42.31%
|Power Play %
|13.04%
|23rd
|27th
|70.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.89%
|7th
