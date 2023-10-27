Devils vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) will aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they face the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) on October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-200)
|Sabres (+165)
|7
|Devils (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, New Jersey has a record of 2-2 (winning 50.0%).
- The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.
- New Jersey's six games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 7 goals.
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres have won one of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Buffalo has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Sabres.
- Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals twice this season.
Devils vs Sabres Additional Info
|Devils vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sabres Prediction
|Devils vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Sabres
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Devils vs. Sabres Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|24 (10th)
|Goals
|19 (20th)
|22 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|22 (18th)
|11 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (21st)
|7 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (6th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils' 24 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- The Devils rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (22 total) in NHL play.
- They're ranked 12th in the league with a +2 goal differential .
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Sabres have conceded 22 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.
- They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.