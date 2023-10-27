The New Jersey Devils (3-2-1) will aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they face the Buffalo Sabres (3-4) on October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-200) Sabres (+165) 7 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, New Jersey has a record of 2-2 (winning 50.0%).

The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

New Jersey's six games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 7 goals.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have won one of the four games they have played as an underdog this season.

Buffalo has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Sabres.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals twice this season.

Devils vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs. Sabres Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 24 (10th) Goals 19 (20th) 22 (18th) Goals Allowed 22 (18th) 11 (2nd) Power Play Goals 3 (21st) 7 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils' 24 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

The Devils rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (22 total) in NHL play.

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +2 goal differential .

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Sabres have conceded 22 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.