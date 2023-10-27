Player props are available for Jack Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

Hughes has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 17 points in six games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 3 3 4 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2 at Islanders Oct. 20 2 2 4 6 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 3 3 6

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jesper Bratt has racked up 10 points (1.7 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Oct. 25 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 20 0 3 3 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 2 1 3 3

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

Tyler Toffoli's season total of nine points has come from six goals and three assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Oct. 25 2 1 3 2 at Canadiens Oct. 24 3 0 3 6 at Islanders Oct. 20 1 0 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 1 1 5

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Dahlin's seven points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has recorded zero goals and seven assists in seven games.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

Dylan Cozens Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Dylan Cozens is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with six total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.

Cozens Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 1 1 5 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 vs. Flames Oct. 19 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Oct. 17 1 0 1 2

