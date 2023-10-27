Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Sabres on October 27, 2023
Player props are available for Jack Hughes and Rasmus Dahlin, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Devils vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Devils vs. Sabres Additional Info
|Devils vs. Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs. Sabres Prediction
|Devils vs. Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Sabres
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
Hughes has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 17 points in six games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|2
|2
|4
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|3
|3
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jesper Bratt has racked up 10 points (1.7 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|2
|1
|3
|3
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
Tyler Toffoli's season total of nine points has come from six goals and three assists.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|2
|1
|3
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Dahlin's seven points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has recorded zero goals and seven assists in seven games.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dylan Cozens Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Dylan Cozens is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with six total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.
Cozens Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.