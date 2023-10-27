Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Dodge County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Lomira High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hustisford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
