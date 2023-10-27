Dougie Hamilton Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
The New Jersey Devils, Dougie Hamilton included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hamilton in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Dougie Hamilton vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Hamilton Season Stats Insights
- Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 22:07 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Hamilton has a goal in three games this season through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In five of six games this year, Hamilton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Hamilton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.
- Hamilton's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hamilton Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|1
