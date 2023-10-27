The New Jersey Devils, Dougie Hamilton included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hamilton in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 22:07 per game on the ice, is -2.

Hamilton has a goal in three games this season through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of six games this year, Hamilton has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hamilton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

Hamilton's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 3 6 Points 1 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

