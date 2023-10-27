Should you bet on Dylan Cozens to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Cozens has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.