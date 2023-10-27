Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cozens in that upcoming Sabres-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 16:18 per game on the ice, is -1.

Cozens has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Cozens has registered a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cozens has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Cozens' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

