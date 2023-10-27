Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Devils - October 27
Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cozens in that upcoming Sabres-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Dylan Cozens vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 16:18 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Cozens has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Cozens has registered a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Cozens has posted an assist in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.
- Cozens' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Cozens Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|7
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
