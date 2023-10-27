Can we expect Erik Haula finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Haula has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

