Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Haula's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Erik Haula vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Haula has averaged 11:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In two of five games this season, Haula has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Haula has registered a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.

Haula has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Haula's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 5 Games 3 3 Points 1 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

