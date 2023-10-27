Erik Haula Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. Looking to wager on Haula's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Erik Haula vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Haula Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Haula has averaged 11:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.
- In two of five games this season, Haula has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Haula has registered a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.
- Haula has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.
- Haula's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Haula Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|5
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
