When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

