Should you wager on Fabian Zetterlund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

