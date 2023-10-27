Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, on a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three in a row). The contest on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Friday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned four points in their three games with at least three goals scored.
- Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Blackhawks finished 2-4-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|4th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2
|30th
|2nd
|1.86
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|20th
|30.3
|Shots
|26.1
|30th
|5th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|36
|31st
|9th
|24%
|Power Play %
|6.67%
|30th
|6th
|90%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.36%
|9th
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
