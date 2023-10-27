Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Sabres on October 27?
Can we expect Jack Hughes scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hughes stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Hughes has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.