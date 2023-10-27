Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Hughes against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.
Jack Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
|Devils vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sabres Prediction
|Devils vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Sabres
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Hughes has averaged 22:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- In two of six games this season, Hughes has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.
- Hughes has recorded a point in all six games he's played this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Hughes has an assist in five of six games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres
- On defense, the Sabres are conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|3
|17
|Points
|5
|4
|Goals
|4
|13
|Assists
|1
