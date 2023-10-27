The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Hughes against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hughes has averaged 22:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of six games this season, Hughes has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

Hughes has recorded a point in all six games he's played this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Hughes has an assist in five of six games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 3 17 Points 5 4 Goals 4 13 Assists 1

