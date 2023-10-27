The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Peterson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jacob Peterson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterson stats and insights

Peterson is yet to score through five games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Peterson has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

