Jeff Skinner will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Skinner's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sabres vs Devils Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In four of seven games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in four of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Skinner has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Skinner has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 7 Games 3 6 Points 2 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

