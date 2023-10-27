The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Bratt find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Bratt has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

Bratt has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.

Bratt averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

