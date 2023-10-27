Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Bratt interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Jesper Bratt vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.
- Bratt has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though six games played, including multiple goals once.
- In five of six games this season, Bratt has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In five of six games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.
- Bratt has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|3
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|3
