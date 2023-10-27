The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Bratt interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Bratt has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though six games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of six games this season, Bratt has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of six games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 3 10 Points 3 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

