On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Jordan Greenway going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

