On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Jordan Greenway going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Greenway has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

