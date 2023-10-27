Can we expect Kevin Labanc lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc is yet to score through four games this season.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Labanc has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

