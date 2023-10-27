Kevin Labanc Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes - October 27
Kevin Labanc will be among those on the ice Friday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Thinking about a bet on Labanc in the Sharks-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.
Kevin Labanc vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)
Labanc Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Labanc has averaged 8:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Labanc has yet to score a goal through four games this season.
- Labanc has yet to register a point this year through four games.
- Labanc has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.
- Labanc's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Labanc going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.5%.
Labanc Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's -5 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|4
|Games
|3
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
