Kevin Labanc will be among those on the ice Friday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Thinking about a bet on Labanc in the Sharks-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Kevin Labanc vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Labanc Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Labanc has averaged 8:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Labanc has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Labanc has yet to register a point this year through four games.

Labanc has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

Labanc's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Labanc going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.5%.

Labanc Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 3 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

