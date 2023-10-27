Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|237.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 games last season, Sacramento and its opponents went over 237.5 combined points.
- Sacramento's outings last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.
- Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Kings had a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State played 38 games last season that finished with more than 237.5 points.
- Warriors games averaged 236.1 total points last season, 1.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.
- The Warriors covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Golden State was underdogs 23 times last season and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
- Last season, the Warriors won five of their 18 games, or 27.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Golden State.
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Prediction
|How to Watch Kings vs Warriors
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings did a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than they did at home (18-23-0) last season.
- When it came to point totals, the Kings hit the over more often in home games last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 15 times in 41 opportunities (36.6%).
- Last season the Kings scored 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
- Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, the Warriors performed better at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) last season.
- In terms of the over/under, Golden State's games went over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%) and 28 of 41 on the road (68.3%) last year.
- The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game last season, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up.
- Golden State went 29-17 versus the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
