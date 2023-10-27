The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kyle Burroughs light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 35 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.