For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Okposo has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

