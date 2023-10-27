Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Crosse County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT
In La Crosse County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
La Crosse County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
West Salem High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.