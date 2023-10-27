Should you wager on Luke Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 22 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

