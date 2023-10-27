The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, are in action Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In one of six games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Hughes has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Hughes has had an assist in one of six games this season.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 1 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

