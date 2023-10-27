Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Sabres - October 27
The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, are in action Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Luke Hughes vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- In one of six games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Hughes has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Hughes has had an assist in one of six games this season.
- The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hughes Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 22 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|6
|Games
|1
|2
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
