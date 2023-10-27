Can we anticipate Luke Kunin finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).

Kunin has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 35 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.8 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

