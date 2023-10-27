The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Entwistle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Entwistle scored in four of 66 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Entwistle picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Entwistle's shooting percentage last season was 8.0%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
