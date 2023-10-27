Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
If you reside in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cambria-Friesland High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbellsport High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
