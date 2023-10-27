The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.