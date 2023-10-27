Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 27?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.