Mike Hoffman Game Preview: Sharks vs. Hurricanes - October 27
Mike Hoffman will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Hoffman in that upcoming Sharks-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Mike Hoffman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Hoffman Season Stats Insights
- Hoffman has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).
- Through seven games this year, Hoffman has yet to score a goal.
- Hoffman has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis year.
- Hoffman has had an assist in one of seven games this season.
- Hoffman has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hoffman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.
Hoffman Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-5).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|7
|Games
|4
|1
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
