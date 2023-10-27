Mike Hoffman will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Hoffman in that upcoming Sharks-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mike Hoffman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights

Hoffman has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Through seven games this year, Hoffman has yet to score a goal.

Hoffman has recorded a point in one of seven games playedthis year.

Hoffman has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Hoffman has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hoffman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 7 Games 4 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

